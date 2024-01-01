President talked to members of the Invictus Games - Ukraine team. April 14, 2022

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke via a video call with members of the Invictus Games - Ukraine team who are now in The Hague to take part in the Invictus Games international sports competition.



Most of the members of the team are current servicemen who defend Ukraine in the Armed Forces, the National Guard, the territorial defense and other structures of the security and defense sector. 19 Ukrainian athletes - defenders will compete with 500 veterans and servicemen from 18 NATO and Allied countries.



"It is an honor for us that you represent Ukraine. I believe that Ukraine is each of you. If you represent our country in The Hague today at the Invictus Games, you will show that Ukraine is unconquered," Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.



The President noted that Russia's full-scale aggression against Ukraine, which is being rebuffed by our army, has been going on for 50 days. Today, Ukraine is one of the strongest states in the world, and Ukrainians are invincible.



"Victory is important for us, it is important to prove that we are all unconquered. And your team is part of the spirit of indomitability of Ukraine, the Ukrainian people and each of us," the Head of State is convinced.



As Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted, the Ukrainian team of the Invictus Games is a reflection of our state - "different people, but all strong, united for the sake of the result."



"The only result is victory," he said.



The Head of State together with Ukrainian athletes honored the memory of the coach of the archery team, ATO veteran since 2014 Dmytro Sydoruk who died in the battle for Ukraine in early April.



Volodymyr Zelenskyy also noted that the world needs to know the story of a paramedic volunteer, a member of the national team Yulia Payevska (nicknamed "Tayra"), who is currently being held captive by the Russian occupiers.



"This sip of freedom, which you can give with your participation, victories and stories about what is happening on our beautiful land and what tragedy the enemy has brought, - I think she will definitely get this sip. Because you will tell about her to journalists, media and other athletes. And you will tell not only with words, but first of all with victory," the Head of State emphasized.



The President called on Ukrainian athletes to do everything possible to ensure that people in The Hague, where the Invictus Games take place, learn more about all the crimes committed by Russian troops in Ukraine.



"In The Hague today, you will basically fight for the Russian occupiers and all those who deserve that to be in The Hague in due time. Because what they did is a crime against the people, against the people of Ukraine," Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.



The members of the team told the Head of State that they are determined to win the competition to show the indomitability of our Homeland. They stressed that in communication with athletes from other countries they tell the truth about the horrible events taking place in Ukraine.



The President wished the Invictus Games - Ukraine team great victories. Original public domain image from Flickr