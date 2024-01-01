President addressed military lyceum students: Today on Khortytsia future defenders of Ukraine are born. October 14, 2021

During a working trip to the Zaporizhzhia region, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy took part in ceremonial events on the occasion of the Day of Defenders of Ukraine and the solemn oath-taking ceremony of a military lyceum students, which took place on the island of Khortytsia.



"You were born and raised in independent Ukraine. You have never had another homeland under another name. You had no other flag than the blue and yellow flag. No other anthem . And that is why you are here today," the Head of State said, addressing military lyceum students. Original public domain image from Flickr