On the Day of Dignity and Freedom, Volodymyr Zelenskyy paid tribute to the fallen Maidan activists. November 21, 2021

On the Day of Dignity and Freedom, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy put an icon lamp to the cross on the Alley of Heroes of the Heavenly Hundred in Kyiv, honoring the memory of the fallen Maidan activists.



The ceremony was also attended by Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak.



After installing the icon lamps, those present honored the memory of the fallen activists with a moment of silence. Original public domain image from Flickr