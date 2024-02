Participation of the President in the events to honor the memory of defenders who died in the struggle for independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine. August 29, 2021

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy took part in a ceremony honoring the memory of the defenders who died in the struggle for the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country. The event took place near the defense defense building in Kyiv. Original public domain image from Flickr