https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6918789Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPNG Greek woman sculpture digital sticker, collage element in transparent backgroundMorePremiumRoyalty Free Transparent PNGID : 6918789View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 872 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1091 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 2908 x 4000 pxCompatible with :PNG Greek woman sculpture digital sticker, collage element in transparent backgroundMore