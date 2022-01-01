https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6919051Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextFloral wedding Instagram post template, pink Spring aesthetic psdMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSD TemplateID : 6919051View LicensePSDInstagram Post PSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 7.77 MBFacebook Post PSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 7.77 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Birthstone Bounce by Robert LeuschkeDownload Birthstone Bounce fontOutfit by On Brand Investments Pty LtdDownload Outfit fontDownload AllFloral wedding Instagram post template, pink Spring aesthetic psdMore