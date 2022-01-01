https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6919114Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextMedical hotline Facebook story template, editable text vectorMoreFreeRoyalty Free Vector TemplateID : 6919114View LicenseVectorInstagram Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 17.23 MBFacebook Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 17.23 MBVectors can scale to any size.Free DownloadCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Spline Sans by Eben SorkinDownload Spline Sans fontMedical hotline Facebook story template, editable text vectorMore