https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6919157Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextSlow lifestyle Instagram story template vectorMoreFreeRoyalty Free Vector TemplateID : 6919157View LicenseVectorInstagram Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 16.27 MBFacebook Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 16.27 MBMobile Wallpaper EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 16.27 MBVectors can scale to any size.Free DownloadCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Zen Old Mincho by Yoshimichi OhiraDownload Zen Old Mincho fontSlow lifestyle Instagram story template vectorMore