https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6919219Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextYoga class Instagram story template psdMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSD TemplateID : 6919219View LicensePSDInstagram Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 12.7 MBFacebook Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 12.7 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Playfair Display by Claus Eggers SørensenDownload Playfair Display fontWindSong by Robert LeuschkeDownload WindSong fontDownload AllYoga class Instagram story template psdMore