https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6919225Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextHealthy food Facebook story template, editable text psdMoreFreeRoyalty Free PSD TemplateID : 6919225View LicensePSDInstagram Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 22.71 MBFacebook Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 22.71 MBFree DownloadCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Poppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontAllura by Robert LeuschkeDownload Allura fontDownload AllHealthy food Facebook story template, editable text psdMore