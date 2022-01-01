https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6920489Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextWinter wedding wedding Invitation card template, blue watercolor landscape design psdMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSD TemplateID : 6920489View LicensePSDLandscape Card 4271 x 3071 px | 300 dpi | 109.52 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Alegreya SC by Juan Pablo del PeralDownload Alegreya SC fontAmatic SC by Vernon AdamsDownload Amatic SC fontCedarville Cursive by Kimberly GesweinDownload Cedarville Cursive fontDownload AllWinter wedding wedding Invitation card template, blue watercolor landscape design psdMore