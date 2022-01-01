https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6964833Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBook sticker png, van Gogh-inspired artwork, transparent background, ripped paper badge, remixed by rawpixelMorePremiumRoyalty Free Transparent PNGID : 6964833View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 800 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1000 pxBest Quality PNG 1737 x 1158 pxCompatible with :Book sticker png, van Gogh-inspired artwork, transparent background, ripped paper badge, remixed by rawpixelMore