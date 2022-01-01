https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6966417Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPng eagle door knocker sticker, antique illustration, transparent background, ripped paper badgeMorePremiumRoyalty Free Transparent PNGID : 6966417View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 960 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1200 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 2160 x 2700 pxCompatible with :Png eagle door knocker sticker, antique illustration, transparent background, ripped paper badgeMore