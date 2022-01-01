https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6970248Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextFlycatcher bird png sticker, vintage artwork, transparent background, ripped paper badgeMorePremiumRoyalty Free Transparent PNGID : 6970248View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 857 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1071 pxBest Quality PNG 1600 x 1142 pxCompatible with :Flycatcher bird png sticker, vintage artwork, transparent background, ripped paper badgeMore