https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6971249Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextFashion collection flyer template, editable text vectorMorePremiumRoyalty Free Vector TemplateID : 6971249View LicenseVectorEPS | 42.42 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Gilda Display by Eduardo TunniDownload Gilda Display fontThe Nautigal by Robert LeuschkeDownload The Nautigal fontDownload AllFashion collection flyer template, editable text vectorMore