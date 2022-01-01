https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6971278Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextAesthetic checklist Instagram story template psdMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSD TemplateID : 6971278View LicensePSDInstagram Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 13.07 MBFacebook Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 13.07 MBMobile Wallpaper PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 13.07 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Pompiere by Karolina LachDownload Pompiere fontAesthetic checklist Instagram story template psdMore