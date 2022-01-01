https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6971315Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextThank you, editable poster template psdMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSD TemplateID : 6971315View LicensePSDPortrait Card PSD 3579 x 5031 px | 300 dpi | 260.86 MBA3 PSD 3579 x 5031 px | 300 dpi | 260.86 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Bellefair by Nick ShinnDownload Bellefair fontWindSong by Robert LeuschkeDownload WindSong fontDownload AllThank you, editable poster template psdMore