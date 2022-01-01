https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6971902Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWoman png sticker, Gustav Klimt-inspired artwork, transparent background, ripped paper badgeMorePremiumRoyalty Free Transparent PNGID : 6971902View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 857 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1071 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 2700 x 3780 pxCompatible with :Woman png sticker, Gustav Klimt-inspired artwork, transparent background, ripped paper badgeMore