https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6976313Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextBusiness deal Instagram post template, businessmen handshake remixed media vectorMorePremiumRoyalty Free Vector TemplateID : 6976313View LicenseVectorInstagram Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 28.48 MBFacebook Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 28.48 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Amiko by Impallari TypeDownload Amiko fontBusiness deal Instagram post template, businessmen handshake remixed media vectorMore