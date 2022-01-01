https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7001045Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextClean energy, editable poster template psdMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSD TemplateID : 7001045View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDPortrait Card PSD 3580 x 5033 px | 300 dpi | 352.49 MBA3 PSD 3580 x 5033 px | 300 dpi | 352.49 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Poppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontClean energy, editable poster template psdMore