https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7008791Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextBusiness plan Powerpoint presentation template psdMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSD TemplateID : 7008791View LicensePSDFacebook Cover PSD 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 13.41 MBBlog Banner PSD 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 13.41 MBPresentation PSD 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 13.41 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Prata by CyrealDownload Prata fontRaleway by Multiple DesignersDownload Raleway fontWaterfall by Robert LeuschkeDownload Waterfall fontDownload AllBusiness plan Powerpoint presentation template psdMore