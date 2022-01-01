https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7010060Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextTime management Facebook story template, business remixed media psdMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSD TemplateID : 7010060View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDInstagram Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 23.99 MBFacebook Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 23.99 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Montserrat by Julieta UlanovskyDownload Montserrat fontCorinthia by Robert LeuschkeDownload Corinthia fontDownload AllTime management Facebook story template, business remixed media psdMore