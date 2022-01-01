https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7010089Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextBusiness support Instagram story template, vintage illustration vectorMorePremiumRoyalty Free Vector TemplateID : 7010089View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorInstagram Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 61.89 MBFacebook Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 61.89 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Baskervville by ANRTDownload Baskervville fontBusiness support Instagram story template, vintage illustration vectorMore