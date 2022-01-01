https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7012679Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextStartup business presentation template, hand holding paper plane psdMoreFreeRoyalty Free PSD TemplateID : 7012679View LicensePSDBlog Banner PSD 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 21.77 MBPresentation PSD 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 21.77 MBFree DownloadCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Andika New Basic by SIL InternationalDownload Andika New Basic fontStartup business presentation template, hand holding paper plane psdMore