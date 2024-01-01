https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7022762Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSilver snowflake sticker, Christmas isolated image psdMoreFreeRoyalty Free PSDID : 7022762View LicenseThis image was originally from the public domain and has been digitally enhanced by rawpixelPSDJPEGPSD 3000 x 3000 px | 300 dpi | 64.5 MBSocial Media JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadCompatible with :Silver snowflake sticker, Christmas isolated image psdMore