Silver snowflake sticker, Christmas isolated image psd More Free Royalty Free PSD ID : 7022762 View License

This image was originally from the public domain and has been digitally enhanced by rawpixel

PSD

JPEG PSD 3000 x 3000 px | 300 dpi | 64.5 MB Social Media JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi

Instagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi

Facebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 3000 x 3000 px | 300 dpi

Free Download