https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7023980Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextChristmas wreath, festive decor isolated image psdMoreFreeRoyalty Free PSDID : 7023980View LicensePSDJPEGPSD 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpi | 137.26 MBSocial Media JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpi Best Quality JPEG 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadCompatible with :Christmas wreath, festive decor isolated image psdMore