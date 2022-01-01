https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7027047Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextLove yourself presentation template, surreal floral collage psdMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSD TemplateID : 7027047View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDFacebook Cover PSD 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 24.96 MBTwitter Post PSD 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 24.96 MBYoutube PSD 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 24.96 MBBlog Banner PSD 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 24.96 MBPresentation PSD 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 24.96 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Playball by Robert LeuschkeDownload Playball fontLove yourself presentation template, surreal floral collage psdMore