https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7027801Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextMindset aesthetic presentation template, mental health remix vectorMorePremiumRoyalty Free Vector TemplateID : 7027801View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorFacebook Cover EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 17.64 MBTwitter Post EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 17.64 MBYoutube EPS 2560 x 1440 px | 300 ppi | 17.64 MBBlog Banner EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 17.64 MBPresentation EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 17.64 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Poppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontMansalva by Carolina ShortDownload Mansalva fontVujahday Script by Robert LeuschkeDownload Vujahday Script fontDownload AllMindset aesthetic presentation template, mental health remix vectorMore