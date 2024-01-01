https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7032405Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextCactus landscape border, nature background psdMoreFreeRoyalty Free PSDID : 7032405View LicenseThis image was originally from the public domain and has been digitally enhanced by rawpixelPSDJPEGPSD 5760 x 3840 px | 300 dpi | 177.64 MBBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpi Best Quality JPEG 5760 x 3840 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadCompatible with :Cactus landscape border, nature background psdMore