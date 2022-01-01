https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7044155Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextLittle bears baby shower template, pink invitation poster psdMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSD TemplateID : 7044155View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDPortrait Card 3071 x 4271 px | 300 dpi | 103.18 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Arvo by Anton KoovitDownload Arvo fontFira Code by The Mozilla FoundationDownload Fira Code fontDownload AllLittle bears baby shower template, pink invitation poster psdMore