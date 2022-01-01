https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7044174Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextLittle bears baby shower template, pink invitation card vectorMorePremiumRoyalty Free Vector TemplateID : 7044174View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorA2 29.7 x 42 cm | 300 ppi | 4.58 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Arvo by Anton KoovitDownload Arvo fontFira Code by The Mozilla FoundationDownload Fira Code fontDownload AllLittle bears baby shower template, pink invitation card vectorMore