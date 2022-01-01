https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7044360Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextWinter wedding Instagram post template, blue watercolor aesthetic psdMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSD TemplateID : 7044360View LicensePSDInstagram Post PSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 10.29 MBFacebook Post PSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 10.29 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Alegreya SC by Juan Pablo del PeralDownload Alegreya SC fontAmatic SC by Vernon AdamsDownload Amatic SC fontCedarville Cursive by Kimberly GesweinDownload Cedarville Cursive fontDownload AllWinter wedding Instagram post template, blue watercolor aesthetic psdMore