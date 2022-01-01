https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7044379Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextSport event Instagram story template, cute athlete illustration vectorMorePremiumRoyalty Free Vector TemplateID : 7044379View LicenseVectorInstagram Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 4.48 MBFacebook Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 4.48 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Gidugu by Purushoth Kumar GuttulaDownload Gidugu fontSport event Instagram story template, cute athlete illustration vectorMore