https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7044400Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextYoga aesthetic Instagram story template, health and wellness quote vectorMorePremiumRoyalty Free Vector TemplateID : 7044400View LicenseVectorInstagram Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 4.42 MBFacebook Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 4.42 MBPinterest Pin EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 4.42 MBMobile Wallpaper EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 4.42 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Spectral by Production TypeDownload Spectral fontYoga aesthetic Instagram story template, health and wellness quote vectorMore