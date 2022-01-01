https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7047625Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextVintage wedding invitation card template, art deco in beige vector, famous Maurice Pillard Verneuil artwork remixed by rawpixelMorePremiumRoyalty Free Vector TemplateID : 7047625View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorPortrait Card 5 x 7 in | 300 ppi | 12.8 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Alex Brush by Robert LeuschkeDownload Alex Brush fontCormorant by Christian ThalmannDownload Cormorant fontGowun Batang by Yanghee RyuDownload Gowun Batang fontDownload AllVintage wedding invitation card template, art deco in beige vector, famous Maurice Pillard Verneuil artwork remixed by rawpixelMore