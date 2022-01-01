https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7054017Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextGirl baby shower template, cute feminine presentation slide vectorMorePremiumRoyalty Free Vector TemplateID : 7054017View LicenseVectorFacebook Cover EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 9.72 MBBlog Banner EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 9.72 MBPresentation EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 9.72 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Caveat by Impallari TypeDownload Caveat fontGirl baby shower template, cute feminine presentation slide vectorMore