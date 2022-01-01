https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7055436Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextBaby shower invitation card template, cute pastel landscape design vectorMorePremiumRoyalty Free Vector TemplateID : 7055436View LicenseVectorA4 Landscape EPS 29.7 x 21 cm | 300 ppi | 2.19 MBLandscape Card EPS 7 x 5 in | 300 ppi | 2.19 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Nunito by Vernon AdamsDownload Nunito fontCaveat by Impallari TypeDownload Caveat fontDownload AllBaby shower invitation card template, cute pastel landscape design vectorMore