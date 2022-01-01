https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7062485Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextBlue memphis baby shower template, cute presentation slide psdMoreFreePersonal and Business useID : 7062485View personal and business license PSDFacebook Cover PSD 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpi | 21.5 MBBlog Banner PSD 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpi | 21.5 MBPresentation PSD 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpi | 21.5 MBFree DownloadCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Outfit by On Brand Investments Pty LtdDownload Outfit fontSofia by LatinoTypeDownload Sofia fontDownload AllBlue memphis baby shower template, cute presentation slide psdMore