https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7062492Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextBlue memphis baby shower template, Instagram story psdMoreFreePersonal and Business useID : 7062492View personal and business license PSDInstagram Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 12.21 MBFacebook Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 12.21 MBFree DownloadCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Outfit by On Brand Investments Pty LtdDownload Outfit fontSofia by LatinoTypeDownload Sofia fontDownload AllBlue memphis baby shower template, Instagram story psdMore