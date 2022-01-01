https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7068834Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextLight bulb Instagram story template, green colorful design psdMoreFreeRoyalty Free PSD TemplateID : 7068834View LicensePSDInstagram Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 12.2 MBFacebook Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 12.2 MBMobile Wallpaper PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 12.2 MBFree DownloadCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Rambla by Martin SommarugaDownload Rambla fontLight bulb Instagram story template, green colorful design psdMore