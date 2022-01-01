https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7074905Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextAesthetic sale presentation template, colorful, gradient design psdMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSD TemplateID : 7074905View LicensePSDBlog Banner PSD 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpi | 24.41 MBPresentation PSD 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpi | 24.41 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Questrial by Joe PrinceDownload Questrial fontMystery Quest by SideshowDownload Mystery Quest fontParisienne by AstigmaticDownload Parisienne fontDownload AllAesthetic sale presentation template, colorful, gradient design psdMore