https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7074911Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextLGBTQ sale Instagram post template, Pride Month shopping campaign vectorMorePremiumID : 7074911View personal and business license VectorInstagram Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 2.7 MBFacebook Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 2.7 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Archivo by Omnibus-TypeDownload Archivo fontBig Shoulders Display by Patric KingDownload Big Shoulders Display fontDownload AllLGBTQ sale Instagram post template, Pride Month shopping campaign vectorMore