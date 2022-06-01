Png 10 Pence, UK coins on ripped paper. Location unknown, 1 JUNE 2022 More Premium Royalty Free Transparent PNG ID : 7086898 View License Editorial use only

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PNG Small PNG 800 x 1200 px

Medium PNG 1000 x 1500 px

Best Quality PNG 2667 x 4000 px