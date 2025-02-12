Edit TemplateSaveSaveEdit Templateclaude monetcar phone wallpaperinstagram storyiphone wallpaper quoteiphone wallpaper black quoteiphone wallpaper quotedclaude monet iphone wallpaperiphone quotes wallpaper darkAdventure quote Facebook story template, road trip remixed by rawpixel vectorMorePremium imageOriginal ArtInfoThis design contains original artwork.VectorJPEGInstagram Story 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppiFacebook Story 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppiLow Resolution 675 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2813 x 5000 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseOpen source fonts used in this design :Copse by Dan RhatiganDownload Copse fontGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShare