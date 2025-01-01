Edit TemplateaudiSaveSaveEdit Templatefoodpresentation templateppt vegetablesppt templatedesigntemplatehealthy foodfarmOrganic vegetables PowerPoint presentation template, promotion ad vectorMorePremium imageOriginal ArtInfoThis design contains original artwork.VectorJPEGFacebook Cover 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppiBlog Banner 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppiPresentation 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppiLow Resolution 1200 x 675 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5000 x 2812 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseOpen source fonts used in this design :Cardo by David PerryDownload Cardo fontWork Sans by Wei HuangDownload Work Sans fontCaveat Brush by Impallari TypeDownload Caveat Brush fontDownload AllGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSet