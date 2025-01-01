Edit Template1SaveSaveEdit Templateiphone wallpaper coffeevan goghsunflowers van goghquotes instagram vintageinstagram coffeeiphone wallpaper tea coffeevintage woman drinkingstarry nightVan Gogh Facebook story template, Starry Night painting remixed by rawpixel vectorMorePremium imageOriginal ArtInfoThis design contains original artwork.VectorJPEGInstagram Story 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppiFacebook Story 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppiLow Resolution 675 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2813 x 5000 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseOpen source fonts used in this design :Archivo Narrow by Omnibus-TypeDownload Archivo Narrow fontCaveat by Impallari TypeDownload Caveat fontDownload AllGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSet