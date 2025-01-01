Edit TemplatePinnSaveSaveEdit Templateyoga postersaestheticpersondesigntemplatewomanpostervectorYoga class poster template, editable design vectorMorePremium imageInfoVectorJPEGPortrait Card 5 x 7 in | 300 ppiA2 29.7 x 42 cm | 300 ppiLow Resolution 854 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3557 x 5000 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseOpen source fonts used in this design :Tenor Sans by Denis MasharovDownload Tenor Sans fontGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSet