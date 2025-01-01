Edit TemplateWanSaveSaveEdit Templatesocial media set business editabletorn paperpaper textureripped paperdesignbusinesssocial mediatemplateGreen business YouTube thumbnail template set vectorMorePremium imageOriginal ArtInfoThis design contains original artwork.VectorJPEGEPSVectors can scale to any size. Low Resolution 1200 x 710 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5001 x 2957 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseOpen source fonts used in this design :Poppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontMulish by Vernon AdamsDownload Mulish fontDownload AllGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSet