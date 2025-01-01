Edit TemplateMinty1SaveSaveEdit Templatewallpaperiphone wallpapermobile wallpaperphone wallpaperaestheticinstagram storypersonseaWoman underwater Instagram story template, travel aesthetic vectorMorePremium imageOriginal ArtInfoThis design contains original artwork.VectorJPEGInstagram Story 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppiFacebook Story 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppiMobile Wallpaper 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppiLow Resolution 675 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2813 x 5000 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseOpen source fonts used in this design :Tenor Sans by Denis MasharovDownload Tenor Sans fontGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSet