Edit TemplateWan1SaveSaveEdit Templatefashion blogaestheticdesignbusinesstemplateposterminimaldigital marketingAesthetic fashion presentation editable template vectorMorePremium imageOriginal ArtInfoThis design contains original artwork.VectorJPEGEPSVectors can scale to any size. Low Resolution 1200 x 775 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5000 x 3228 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseOpen source fonts used in this design :Playfair Display by Claus Eggers SørensenDownload Playfair Display fontMulish by Vernon AdamsDownload Mulish fontDownload AllGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSet